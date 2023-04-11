Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $449,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VB opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.