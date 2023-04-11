Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.