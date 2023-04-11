NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a market cap of $681.20 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

