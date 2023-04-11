Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 302,180 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4,182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

