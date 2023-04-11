Linker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Linker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Linker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Linker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 352,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 136,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

