Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 985 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:T opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.
