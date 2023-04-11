Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

DIS opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.