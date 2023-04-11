VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.00 and its 200 day moving average is $345.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.32.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

