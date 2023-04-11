Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

