Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

