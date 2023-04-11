PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

