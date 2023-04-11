PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 7,839 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IJR opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

