First Interstate Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.