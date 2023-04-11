Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 471 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.