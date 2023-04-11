Foundry Partners LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of PSX opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

