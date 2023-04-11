Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

