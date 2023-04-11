Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $881,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.
United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
