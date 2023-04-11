Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.20 and its 200-day moving average is $393.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

