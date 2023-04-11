Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,488 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $188.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.