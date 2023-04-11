SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

