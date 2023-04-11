NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,443,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

Shares of NVDA opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.