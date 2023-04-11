VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $47,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $405.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

