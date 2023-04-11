Kendall Capital Management Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

