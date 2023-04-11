Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.62.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

