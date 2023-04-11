PrairieView Partners LLC Has $79.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $79,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

