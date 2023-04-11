Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

