Foundry Partners LLC Has $17.21 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,561 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

