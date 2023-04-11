MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Reduced by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,072 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

