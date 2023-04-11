Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

TSM opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

