ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Trimmed by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 2.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $661.64 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $646.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

