Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

