AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.04.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

