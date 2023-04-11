Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 793 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

