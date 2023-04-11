Berger Financial Group Inc Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.63 and its 200 day moving average is $506.81.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

