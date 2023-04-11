Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $215.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

