Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

