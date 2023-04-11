Welch Group LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

