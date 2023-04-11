Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.