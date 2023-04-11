Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires Shares of 5,000 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 271,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

