PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $376.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.01. The company has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

