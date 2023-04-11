PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $376.25 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

