PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 254 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

