PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

