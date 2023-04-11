PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

