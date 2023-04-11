PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after purchasing an additional 71,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.22.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

