PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 3,727 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

