PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 2,454 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 309.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 274,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $73.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

