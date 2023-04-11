iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

