PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

