International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

